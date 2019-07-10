Government has ‘Dad’s Army’ approach to coping with climate impacts: experts

The Government has a “ramshackle, Dad’s Army” approach to making sure England can cope with the impacts of rising temperatures, its climate advisers warn. And UK action to slash the greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change is lagging far behind what is needed, even before the Government set a tougher new target to cut pollution to zero overall by 2050. In its annual progress report to Parliament, the advisory Committee on Climate Change (CCC) said the Government had to show it was serious about tackling the problem in the next 12 to 18 months. And it warned that action to prepare homes, businesses and the countryside in England for a hotter world is “less ambitious” than it was a decade ago. The committee assessed 33 areas where the risks of climate change needed to be addressed, from flood resilience of properties to impacts on farmland and supply chains, and found there was no good progress in any of them.

The UK is not prepared for 2C of warming, the level at which countries have pledged to curb temperature rises, let alone a 4C rise which is possible if greenhouse gases are not cut globally, the committee warned. Committee chairman Lord Deben said: “The whole thing is really run by the Government like a Dad’s Army. “We can’t go on with this ramshackle system, which puts huge pressure on individuals, who are reacting well but the system is not fit for purpose, and doesn’t begin to face the issues.” More action is needed to prevent overheating in homes, hospitals and schools as the risk of heatwaves rises, to tackle flash flooding from heavy downpours, cut water consumption and protect soils and wildlife habitats in England. There has also been little progress on many areas for cutting emissions, and the gap between what is being done and what needs to be done to meet existing targets to curb climate change is growing, the committee warned. A new UK-wide legal target to cut emissions to “net zero” by 2050, which replaces the existing goal of an 80% reduction, has recently been passed by Parliament. The Government is also set to host UN climate talks in late 2020, and will be “embarrassed” on the international stage if it has not pushed forward with a raft of policies by then, the committee’s chief executive Chris Stark warned. He said that when they looked at the plans for dealing with climate change, there was a “tale of two governments”.

