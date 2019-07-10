Hammond: Johnson wrong not to defend UK ambassador

Boris Johnson should have stood up for the former UK ambassador during an ITV debate, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has hinted.

Speaking on ITV's Peston programme, Mr Hammond said: "As a former foreign secretary, I would have felt the obligation to stand up for a first class civil servant who has done nothing wrong."

He added Mr Darrock did a "good job" as the UK's man in Washington.

He continued: "It is absolutely essential that these [diplomatic memos] are kept confidential.

"But it's very important that governments are informed about what's going on in the capitals of their allies and partners.

"Many of us would be in a position, if things we have written in confidence, were to be published, that would put us in a very difficult position."