In the diplomatic crisis with Britain, it’s now Advantage Trump

If Sir Kim Darroch was sitting in the magnificent British Residence on Massachusetts Avenue watching the ITV Debate, it will have been a surreal moment.

His ultimate boss, the Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, made a stirring defence of the Ambassador, criticised President Trump’s petty insults, and made clear that Britain would defend its right to decide which diplomats are put in key posts overseas.

But then came Boris’ strange non-answer about Darroch’s immediate future. He hesitated and squirmed. The implication is that a Johnson premiership would see Darroch quickly pulled back to London ahead of his scheduled departure early next year. In his place will be sent a British ambassador far more attuned to the populist impulses of Trump and Johnson.

White House officials will have watched that with some satisfaction. They know Boris Johnson is almost certain to win the keys to Number Ten, and they sense they have leverage over him. If he ends up taking the UK over the cliff and into a disruptive No Deal Brexit, Johnson is going to need America’s help at the highest levels.