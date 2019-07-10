Jeremy Hunt: Free media protects society from the abuse of power

A free media protects society from the “abuse of power” and helps to release a country’s “full potential”, Jeremy Hunt is set to argue. The Foreign Secretary will use a speech at the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London – alongside human rights lawyer Amal Clooney – to champion the benefits of a free press. Mrs Clooney is Mr Hunt’s special envoy on media freedom and is due to join him at a press conference at the event on Wednesday afternoon. The Cabinet minister and Tory leadership hopeful will tell the conference: “Today we send a strong message that media freedom is not a Western but a universal value.

Amal Clooney is the Foreign Secretary’s special envoy on media freedom Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

“At its best, a free media both protects society from the abuse of power and helps to release the full potential of a country.” Mr Hunt is expected to say the “strongest safeguard against the dark side of power is accountability and scrutiny” provided by a free media. “The open exchange of ideas through a free media allows the genius of a society to breathe, releasing the originality and creativity of the entire population,” he will add. “Societies which embrace free debate make a disproportionate contribution to the advance of human knowledge.”

