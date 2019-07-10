Senior Labour Party figures accused of interfering with anti-Semitism complaints

Jennie Formby and Seumas Milne have been singled out for criticism. Credit: PA

Senior Labour figures have been accused of interfering with the disciplinary process investigating claims of anti-Semitism, according to BBC Panorama. In a programme to air on Wednesday night, communications chief and Jeremy Corbyn ally Seumas Milne and National Constitution Committee general secretary Jennie Formby are singled out for criticism. Labour has denied the claims and written a complaint to the BBC. However, Sir Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary, told ITV News the party had to do "whatever is necessary" to win back critics who had deserted Labour over its handling of anti-Semitism claims.

A total of eight former Labour officials spoke to Panorama, including four who have signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) on the subject of anti-Semitism, according to the BBC. Dan Hogan, who was an investigator in the disputes team, raised issues about Ms Formby. He alleged people she had brought in since her appointment “overruled us and downgraded what should’ve been a suspension to just an investigation or worse to just a reminder of conduct, effectively a slap on the wrist”. Former head of disputes Sam Matthews said he interpreted an email from Mr Milne as “not a helpful suggestion” but as “an instruction”. The BBC reports that, in the email from March last year, Mr Milne said there should be a review of the disciplinary process into anti-Semitic complaints. “Something’s going wrong and we’re muddling up political disputes with racism,” he reportedly wrote. “I think going forward we need to review where and how we’re drawing the line.”

Jeremy Corbyn came under fire for not intervening in the Chris Williamson situation. Credit: PA