'Murrena' mania over: Andy Murray and Serena Williams beaten in Wimbledon mixed doubles

Andy Murray and Serena Williams' Wimbledon dream team partnership has come unstuck in the round of 16.

Dubbed 'Murrena', the dynamic duo could not live with the top seeds in the mixed doubles, Bruno Soares of Brazil and American Nicole Melichar, going down in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 2-6.

It brought to an end Sir Andy's adventure in this year's championship as he battles back to full fitness following hip surgery several months ago.

But for Williams, she still has a semi-final to look forward to on Thursday in the ladies singles tournament.