- ITV Report
-
'Murrena' mania over: Andy Murray and Serena Williams beaten in Wimbledon mixed doubles
Andy Murray and Serena Williams' Wimbledon dream team partnership has come unstuck in the round of 16.
Dubbed 'Murrena', the dynamic duo could not live with the top seeds in the mixed doubles, Bruno Soares of Brazil and American Nicole Melichar, going down in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 2-6.
It brought to an end Sir Andy's adventure in this year's championship as he battles back to full fitness following hip surgery several months ago.
But for Williams, she still has a semi-final to look forward to on Thursday in the ladies singles tournament.
On a packed Court No.2, the Murray-Williams team battled back from losing the first set to take the second 6-4.
But they both appeared jaded at the start of the third and deciding set, quickly finding themselves 0-4 down.
It was left to Williams - herself struggling with injuries - to try to save the match, serving at 1-5, which she duly did.
But it was Murray's tame return that he slapped into the net that handed the Soares/Melichar team the win, 6-2 in the third.
That the pairing had made it through two round was remarkable, given they had never played together before this week, and had only hooked up for very limited practice together beforehand.