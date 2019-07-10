Nine deer at Japanese park die after eating plastic bags

Nine deer at a famed park in western Japan have died recently after swallowing plastic bags.

Nara Park has more than 1,000 deer and tourists can feed them special sugar-free crackers sold in shops nearby.

The crackers do not come in plastic bags but people still carry them.

A veterinarian said the deer may associate the plastic with food.

The Nara Deer Preservation Foundation said nine of the 14 deer which have died since March had plastic in their stomachs.