Pair in court over mortuary photograph of Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala

Two people have appeared in court charged with accessing CCTV footage of the post-mortem examination of footballer Emiliano Sala.

Sala, 28, had just signed for Cardiff City when the plane he was travelling in crashed into the English Channel, north of Guernsey, on January 21.

His body was recovered on February 6 and a post-mortem examination took place at Bournemouth Mortuary the following day.

Wiltshire Police later confirmed they were investigating an image on social media that purported to show Sala’s remains during that examination.

On Wednesday, Sherry Bray, 48, and Christopher Ashford, 62, appeared before Swindon Magistrates’ Court charged in connection with the force’s investigation.

Ashford, of Calne, faces six charges of causing a computer to perform a function to secure “unauthorised access” to a program or data, contrary to the Computer Misuse Act 1990.

Charges allege he “operated the closed circuit television equipment at the Bournemouth Mortuary and thereby caused the post-mortem of Emiliano Sala to be replayed by using the play-back facility”.

He is alleged to have done so on February 9 at 9.40pm and 11.23pm, on February 10 at 2.32am and 6.58am, and on February 11 at 1.26am and 9.35pm.