Sir John Major warns Boris Johnson of legal challenge if he suspends Parliament

Sir John Major said he would seek a judicial review if Boris Johnson suspended Parliament. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has been warned by Sir John Major he could be dragged through the courts if he suspends Parliament in an effort to force a no-deal Brexit through. Former prime minister Sir John said it would be “utterly and totally unacceptable” for any British premier to shut down Parliament, and he would seek a judicial review if it happened. Mr Johnson has refused to rule out proroguing Parliament to prevent MPs blocking a no-deal exit from the European Union on October 31.

Sir John told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “You cannot and should not bypass Parliament in this fashion. “I cannot imagine how anyone could conceivably think that is right.” In order to prorogue Parliament, shutting it down until the next state opening, a prime minister would have to ask the Queen to formally allow it. Although the Queen’s decision could not be challenged, Sir John said the advice of the prime minister could be. The monarch would be “in the midst of a constitutional controversy that no serious politician should put the Queen in the middle of”, Sir John said. “I for one would be prepared to go and seek judicial review to prevent Parliament being bypassed,” he added. The potential suspension of Parliament was one of the issues on which Mr Johnson and his rival Jeremy Hunt clashed in a televised showdown on Tuesday night.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.