Sir Kim Darroch: UK's ambassador to the US resigns

The UK's ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, has resigned after leaked memos were published which questioned Donald Trump's leadership. Sir Kim had become embroiled in a political spat with Mr Trump after leaked memos written by the UK ambassador described the US president's team as "inept", "incompetent" and "insecure. On Twitter, Mr Trump said British diplomat Sir Kim Darroch was “not liked or well thought of within the US”, adding that the White House “will no longer deal with him”, and also accused Mrs May of making a "mess” of Brexit. The US President also labelled Sir Kim "wacky" and took aim at Theresa May, saying she was "foolish" for not listening to his advice on how to handle Brexit negotiations.

Sir Kim had been due to step down at the end of this year but the leaked memos critical of Mr Trump have hastened his exit. In his resignation letter on Wednesday, Sir Kim said the leaks had made it "impossible for me to carry out my role". He praised those who he had worked with in the civil service, saying the messages of support he had received "during these difficult few days" had "brought home the depth of friendship and close ties between our two countries".

During Prime Minister's Questions, Theresa May, who had been steadfast in her support of Sir Kim in the wake of the leaked memos, said his resignation was a "matter of great regret". She told the House of Commons: "This morning I have spoken to Sir Kim Darroch. "I have told him that it is a matter of great regret that he has felt it necessary to leave his position as ambassador in Washington. "The whole Cabinet rightly gave its full support to Sir Kim on Tuesday. Sir Kim has given a lifetime of service to the United Kingdom and we owe him an enormous debt of gratitude. "Good government depends on public servants being able to give full and frank advice. "I want all our public servants to have the confidence to be able to do that and I hope the House will reflect on the importance of defending our values and principles, particularly when they are under pressure."

Sir Kim's position as the UK ambassador in the US came under scrutiny during ITV's Conservative leadership debate on Tuesday evening. The former foreign secretary sidestepped questions over whether he would allow Sir Kim Darroch to remain in the job until he is due to retire later this year, insisting it was “vital” the civil service is not politicised.

But he refused to reveal whether he would keep Sir Kim in post, saying: “It is vital that our civil service is not politicised by ministers leaking what they say." However his rival Mr Hunt told the ITV audience he would “certainly” keep Sir Kim in the role. On Thursday, Mr Hunt said he "profoundly regrets" the episode which led to Sir Kim's resignation. He added: "He deserves to look back upon his career as a servant of Britain with the greatest satisfaction and pride." Prior to the leadership debate on Tuesday, Mr Hunt said Mr Trump was "disrespectful and wrong" when he called Theresa May "foolish" and Sir Kim "a very stupid guy". The US leadership had also labelled Sir Kim a "pompous fool" following the leaked memos.

