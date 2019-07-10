Sugary drinks linked to increased cancer risk – study

Drinking less than one can of sugary drink or 100% fruit juice per day has been linked to an increased risk of cancer, research suggests. Experts reported that people consuming just under 200ml on average of a sugar-sweetened drink or fruit juice each day had an 18% increased risk of all types of cancer. Among women, researchers found a 22% increased risk of breast cancer.

But they said their findings showed an association and could not prove that sugary drinks definitely caused cancer. The study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), analysed data from 101,257 people who were aged 42 on average at the start of the study and were typically followed up for five years. Some 21% of the group were men and 79% were women.

Their intake of more than 3,000 different food and drink items was assessed at the start of the study and every six months, with each person completing at least two 24-hour dietary questionnaires. The results showed that, on average, people consumed 92.9ml per day of sugary drinks or 100% fruit juice, which contains naturally-occurring sugar. For every extra 100ml per day consumed on top of this, a person’s cancer risk increased by 18% for all cancers and, among women, by 22% for breast cancer.

Those people who drank the most sugary drinks, at 185.8ml per day on average, who then consumed an extra 100ml per day, had a 30% increased risk of all cancers. Among women with the highest intake, the risk of breast cancer increased by 37%. The researchers, from French Public Health Agency, and the Nutritional Epidemiology Research Team (EREN) in Bobigny, France, found that the link between sugary drinks and cancer held true even when a person’s weight was taken into account.

