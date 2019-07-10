Tears inside the UK ambassador's residence and why Sir Kim Darroch resigned - exclusive by Robert Moore

The mood inside the British Residence is one of incredible sadness.

As I understand it, many of ambassador Sir Kim Darroch’s personal staff were in tears this morning.

And right across the UK diplomatic community in the USA, in our consulates and our UN mission, there is a sense of deep, deep disappointment.

Anger? Well, yes, that too.

Of course, towards the person who leaked the diplomatic cables.

But also towards the President of the United States, whose conduct is viewed as deeply disrespectful towards a key ally and good friend.