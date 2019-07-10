'Great deal of work needed' to stop bullying in the House of Lords, admits speaker

There is "still a great deal of work to do" in order to stop bullying in the House of Lords, its speaker has admitted following the publishing of an inquiry report.

The comments, made by Lord Fowler, come after an inquiry, commissioned in 2018, found that staff have been subjected to bullying and harassment by members of the Lords.

The investigation by Naomi Ellenbogen QC stated: "Staff have bullied and harassed other staff. Members have bullied and harassed staff."

It added: "The prevailing culture and behaviours in the House of Lords, as a place of work, have not been conducive to an open and supportive culture to ensure that all those working there are treated with dignity and respect.

The report also found staff subject to bullying and harassment have generally not complained about the situation because they thought nothing would happen, an inquiry has found.

Employees who experienced abuse also declined to make an issue of it because they feared reprisals, the report said.