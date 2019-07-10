Twenty-three people rescued from sinking vessel off Pembrokeshire coast

Twenty-one passengers and two crew members have been rescued from a sinking small pleasure craft off the south-western coast of Wales.

The vessel sent out a mayday message just after 7pm on Tuesday after it began rapidly taking on water near St David’s Head on the Pembrokeshire coast.

Two passenger boats quickly came to the rescue while the Coastguard arranged for lifeboats from St David’s and Fishguard stations to bring pumps to aid the stricken craft.

The Newquay Coastguard helicopter was also sent to assist.