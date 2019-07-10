UK Weather Forecast: Heavy showers for many tonight, far south mostly dry

A band of showery rain moving eastwards tonight, mainly affecting Northern and Central parts. The showers heavy and thundery in places. Drier with clear spells in the South. Another warm and humid night to come.

Tomorrow starts off fairly cloudy with some showery rain. Slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop through the day in the North and East. We keep low cloud and patchy rain/drizzle across Wales and SW England. A warm day for most.