UK Weather Forecast: Warm and Humid. A risk of thunderstorms across Scotland and Northern Ireland

Mostly cloudy across northern and central areas with outbreaks of rain. Some brighter spells are possible this afternoon. A risk of heavy thundery downpours in northeast Scotland and Northern Ireland. Drier and brighter in the south and feeling warm and humid.

Thundery showers easing in the evening. A band of rain, heavy at times, moves across northern and central areas. Drier in the south with clear spells. A warm and muggy night ahead.