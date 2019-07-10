Vape stores open in two West Midlands hospitals

Vape stores have opened in two NHS hospitals in the West Midlands in a bid to help eliminate smoking.

The retail outlets, run by Ecigwizard, are based at Sandwell General Hospital, in West Bromwich, and Birmingham City Hospital, both of which are run by Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust.

The stores’ openings come amid a clampdown by the trust on smoking on its grounds, with people being issued £50 fines since July 5 if they light up.

Security cameras are also being used to police smoking.