Water firms' efforts to protect against pollution 'unacceptable'

An Environment Agency worker treats the River Trent at Yoxall, Staffordshire, after it was contaminated with untreated sewage and cyanide. Credit: PA

Water companies are not doing enough to keep beaches and rivers free from pollution, a damning report reveals. The Environment Agency said the firms are getting worse and the water company efforts to protect the environment are "simply unacceptable". Just one of the nine water and sewage companies in England is performing at the level expected. Most water companies look set to fail to meet 2020 pollution targets, it warns.

Serious pollution incidents causing damage to rivers and wildlife in England increased last year. Credit: PA

Just one of the nine major water and sewage companies in England – Northumbrian Water - is performing at the level expected, achieving the highest four star rating.

The agency slapped South West Water with a red rating for pollution incidents for "consistently demonstrating unacceptable performance", while Southern Water and Thames Water failed to demonstrate they had robust plans to maintain secure water supplies. The agency’s executive director of operations, Dr Toby Willison, said: "Water companies need to clean up their act."

A sample of contaminated water. Credit: PA

He continued: "People expect water companies to improve the environment, not pollute rivers, and ensure secure supplies of water. "With only one exception, none of the companies are performing at the level we wish to see, the country expects and the environment needs." He continued: "Companies performing well have a positive ripple effect on the natural environment and communities in their regions."

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said companies must act to protect waters from serious pollution. Credit: PA