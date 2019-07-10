- ITV Report
What the papers say – July 10
The diplomatic row between the UK and US over ambassador Sir Kim Darroch rumbles on, while the Queen is pictured on a visit to Cambridge on Wednesday’s front pages.
The Sun has a front page picture of the Queen planting a tree, comparing her favourably to Meghan, who it says “got grumpy with an onlooker at Wimbledon”.
The Daily Mirror front page wades into what it calls the “ambassador leaks row” by saying “Traitor Boris backs Trump not Britain”.
Meanwhile, the Daily Express leads on Jeremy Corbyn, saying “Finally, Corbyn reveals Brexit betrayal” after the Labour Party leader pledged to back Remain as he embraced a second referendum in a letter to party members.
The Guardian reports that same-sex marriage and access to abortion will be extended to Northern Ireland.
The i says the rivals for the Tory leadership, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, are clashing over Donald Trump’s outbursts and the Brexit deadline.
And the Financial Times reports that “Hunt hits back after Trump calls envoy pompous and May foolish”.
The Times says Mr Johnson is raising the pressure on the “besieged US ambassador” after refusing to guarantee he would keep Sir Kim in his post if he became prime minister.
And the Daily Mail’s lead says Mr Johnson’s partner is involved “in Tory expenses ‘abuse’ claims”.
The Daily Telegraph’s headline is: “Hunt: Boris cares about No 10 more than Brexit”.
And the Daily Star‘s front page picture is of Kelly Brook, alongside the headline “Kelly: don’t call me sexy”.