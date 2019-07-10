Whirlpool set to recall unmodified tumble dryers from homes

Whirlpool is to issue a recall of tumble dryers not yet modified from consumers’ homes, the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) has announced.

Last month, the Government said it would issue a recall notice for 500,000 dryers that could potentially be a fire risk.

Under the recall, consumers with an unmodified, affected tumble dryer will be entitled to a new replacement machine.

This will be delivered and installed, with the old one removed, all at no cost.

The OPSS said Whirlpool had also agreed to deliver wide ranging publicity of the product recall aimed at reaching affected consumers and driving up awareness, guarantee no charges for delivery, installation or removal of machines and provide the OPSS with “timely” reporting of progress.