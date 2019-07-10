- ITV Report
Woman 'throws snake at driver then steals vehicle' before crashing in alleged car theft
A woman threw a snake at a driver before stealing the vehicle, then crashed it through barricades set up for a pole-vaulting exhibition in South Carolina, police have said.
Greenville Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Hilmary Moreno-Berrios. They say she was injured in Friday’s crash but was discharged from hospital on Monday.
Authorities say Moreno-Berrios demanded a woman’s keys and then threw a live black snake at her.
She drove the stolen SUV with the snake still in it into barriers set up for the Liberty Bridge Jump-Off.
The suspect was arrested a short time later after she struck a moving vehicle with a mother and daughter inside who had been attempting to flee.
"Miraculously", police say, no one was injured.
Moreno-Berrios is charged with carjacking, malicious damage to property and five traffic violations.
Police say the snake was not venomous and was released in nearby woods.