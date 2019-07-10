Woman 'throws snake at driver then steals vehicle' before crashing in alleged car theft

A woman threw a snake at a driver before stealing the vehicle, then crashed it through barricades set up for a pole-vaulting exhibition in South Carolina, police have said.

Greenville Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Hilmary Moreno-Berrios. They say she was injured in Friday’s crash but was discharged from hospital on Monday.

Authorities say Moreno-Berrios demanded a woman’s keys and then threw a live black snake at her.

She drove the stolen SUV with the snake still in it into barriers set up for the Liberty Bridge Jump-Off.