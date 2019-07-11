Abusive nursery worker Vanessa George to be released from prison

A nursery worker locked up for sex crimes against children is due to be released from prison following a Parole Board review.

Vanessa George, 49, who worked at Little Ted’s Nursery, in Plymouth, was sentenced to serve a minimum of seven years after taking photographs on her phone of her abusing toddlers.

She was recommended for release from prison by the Parole Board after members were satisfied she no longer posed a significant risk to the public, PA understands, although it is unclear when she will be freed.

During her 2009 sentencing Mr Justice John Royce told her she had “plumbed new depths of depravity” by abusing those in her care.

The “shockwaves” of her maltreatment of babies and toddlers would be felt in every one of the country’s nursery schools, he added.

Although the self-styled “paedo whore mum” has named some victims, George was accused of deliberately hiding information that would properly pinpoint those in the pictures she took.

Sentencing her to an indeterminate sentence at Bristol Crown Court the judge said her trading of abuse images with two other paedophiles was “wicked, cold, calculated, repeated offending which for any decent person defies belief”.