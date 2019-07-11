Apple disables Walkie Talkie app over eavesdropping fears

A flaw found in the Apple Watch app could have allowed someone to listen to another person’s iPhone. Credit: PA

Apple has disabled the Apple Watch Walkie Talkie app after a bug was found which could have allowed a person to listen in to another iPhone without consent. The technology giant said there was currently no evidence of the flaw having been used but it had disabled the app as a precaution until a fix could be issued. Walkie Talkie allows two users, each with an Apple Watch and who have accepted an invitation to chat from one another, to send audio clips back and forth using a "push to talk" button on the Watch screen - similar to a traditional walkie talkie.

The tech giant has disabled their Watch's Walkie Talkie app after a bug was discovered. Credit: PA

In a statement, Apple apologised for the bug, which is believed to have been flagged to the company through its own security issue reporting website. "We were just made aware of a vulnerability related to the Walkie Talkie app on the Apple Watch and have disabled the function as we quickly fix the issue," the company said in a statement. "We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and will restore the functionality as soon as possible."