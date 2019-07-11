Britons increase spending on underwear as more work from home – Mintel

Britons have upped their spending on underwear, nightwear and loungewear by almost a fifth in the last five years in a possible response to higher levels of homeworking, figures show.

Sales of the clothing are up by 18.8% since 2014, with Britons spending £4.6 billion on them last year, according to analysts Mintel.

Last year, the average Briton spent £38 on underwear, rising to £46 for 35 to 44 year olds, and £34 on loungewear or nightwear.

Mintel’s annual British Lifestyles Report also reveals that total consumer spending hit £1.32 trillion in 2018, an increase of 4% on the £1.27 trillion spent in 2017.

The figure is expected to rise by 17% over the next five years to an estimated £1.55 trillion.