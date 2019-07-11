Christianity gives way to atheism in Britain, survey suggests

There has been a “dramatic decline” in Britain’s Christian identity over the last 35 years – with a “substantial increase” in atheism, a state-of-the-nation survey has suggested. Slightly over one-third (38%) of the 3,879 people polled for the British Social Attitudes report described themselves as Christian, down from one-half (50%) in 2008, and nearly two-thirds (66%) in 1983. Conversely, those identifying as Muslim increased exponentially – up from 1% in 1983, rising to 3% in 2008, and 6% in 2018.

The findings represent the first time the percentage of those describing themselves as Christian dropped below 40% since the survey began in 1983, although those identifying as no denomination Christian increased from 3% in 1983 to 13% in 2018. More than half of all people polled (52%) said they do not belong to any religion, up from nearly one-in-three (31%) in 1983. The report by the National Centre for Social Research, published on Thursday, said: “The past two decades have seen international conflict involving religion and domestic religious organisations, putting themselves at odds with mainstream values. “We find a dramatic decline in identification with Christian denominations, particularly the Church of England, a substantial increase in atheism and in self-description as ‘very’ or ‘extremely’ non-religious … but tolerance of religious difference.” The data shows 11% of those with a faith attended a religious service at least once a week, a rate which has remained stable since 1998.

The Temple Church in the City of London – research suggests fewer people identify as Christian than in the last 35 years Credit: Ian West/PA

Half (50%) of those polled said they never pray, up from 41% in 2008 and 30% in 1998, although those who pray “several times a day” is up from 5% two decades ago to 8% in 2018, the data shows. Almost two-thirds (63%) or Britons polled agreed that religions bring more conflict than peace, while 13% disagreed. The data also showed 51% of those polled “feel positive” towards Christians, compared with 30% for Muslims. Similarly, 4% of people have negative thoughts about Christians (level with Buddhists), compared with 17% for Muslims.

