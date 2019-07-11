- ITV Report
Deadly storm hits northern Greece killing six including a child
A powerful storm has hit northern Greece, killing six people including a child.
The storm lashed the northern Halkidiki region late on Wednesday, toppling trees and power pylons, cutting power and blocking roads.
Emergency service officials said 65 people had been injured and 35 taken to hospital.
Two of those who died were killed when high winds overturned their recreational vehicle, while another two – a child and his mother – were hit by an outdoor restaurant’s lean-to roof that collapsed.
Another two were killed by falling trees.
A state of emergency was declared in the region, a peninsula near the northern city of Thessaloniki popular with tourists in the summer.