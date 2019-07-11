Advertisement

Deadly storm hits northern Greece killing six including a child

The powerful storm has hit the northern Halkidiki region of Greece. Credit: PA

A powerful storm has hit northern Greece, killing six people including a child.

The storm lashed the northern Halkidiki region late on Wednesday, toppling trees and power pylons, cutting power and blocking roads.

Emergency service officials said 65 people had been injured and 35 taken to hospital.

A man rides a bicycle among debris after a storm in Nea Plagia village in the Halkidiki region Credit: Giannis Moisiadis/InTime News via AP
A car is seen under an outdoor shop's lean-to roof. Credit: AP
The northern Halkidiki region lies to the north-east of Greece. Credit: Google Maps

Two of those who died were killed when high winds overturned their recreational vehicle, while another two – a child and his mother – were hit by an outdoor restaurant’s lean-to roof that collapsed.

Another two were killed by falling trees.

Debris strewn on a beach in Vergia village. Credit: AP
A damaged restaurant in Nea Plagia village, northern Greece. Credit: AP

A state of emergency was declared in the region, a peninsula near the northern city of Thessaloniki popular with tourists in the summer.