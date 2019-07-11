Deadly storm hits northern Greece killing six including a child

Emergency service officials said 65 people had been injured and 35 taken to hospital.

The storm lashed the northern Halkidiki region late on Wednesday, toppling trees and power pylons, cutting power and blocking roads.

Two of those who died were killed when high winds overturned their recreational vehicle, while another two – a child and his mother – were hit by an outdoor restaurant’s lean-to roof that collapsed.

Another two were killed by falling trees.