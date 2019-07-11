England beat Australia to reach Cricket World Cup final

England are through to their first World Cup final since 1992 after beating Australia by eight wickets at Edgbaston.

The three-times runners-up are now firm-favourites to land the trophy for the first time on Sunday, having thrashed the Black Caps by 119 runs in the group stage, and head to the home of cricket on the back of a sensational performance.

Eoin Morgan’s side will play New Zealand at Lord’s on Sunday.

Jason Roy smashed 85 off 65 balls as England beat defending five-time champion Australia, chasing down a target of 224 in 32.1 overs.

Morgan struck a boundary to seal the win and move England to 226-2 after Australia was 223 all out in 49 overs.