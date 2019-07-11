- ITV Report
-
Gibraltar Police arrest captain of Iranian supertanker raided by Royal Marines
Police in Gibraltar have arrested the captain of the Iranian Grace 1 supertanker thought to be delivering oil to Syria.
British Royal Marines stormed the tanker off the coast of Gibraltar on suspicion it was breaking EU sanctions.
The arrest was made after authorities seized documents and electronic devices from the vessel.
In a statement, Gibraltar Police said: "The investigation is still ongoing and the Grace 1 continues detained."
The arrest comes just hours after three Iranian ships tried to stop a British mercantile vessel passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
The altercation came a day after Iran spoke out against Britain due to the interception of a supertanker believed to be breaching EU sanctions by carrying a shipment of crude oil to Syria.
Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt said the government was "concerned" by Iran's actions and urged Tehran to "de-escalate the situation".
Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt said Iran's attempted blockade of a British mercantile ship was a "concerning development".
He added: "I'm very proud of the Royal Navy and the role they played in keeping British asset, British shipping safe.
"We are continuing to monitor the situation very, very carefully."