Image released of man wanted in connection to London rapes

Detectives have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection to two rapes in Newham and Waltham Forest. Police were called to a street in the Plaistow South area of Newham, east London, at 2:40am on July 1 to assist a 35-year-old woman. She had been walking home when she was approached by a man who then raped her and stole some of her property.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Police were also called to assist a 31-year-old woman on July 6 at 4:20am at Amethyst Road, Waltham Forest, north-east London. The woman was also approached by a man who raped her and stole property. Police are treating the assaults as linked due to the similarities. Detectives from the Met’s North East Command Unit have released an image of a man which was captured on a bus in Plaistow shortly before the first incident.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.