Iran tensions show need for naval expansion – Hunt

Tensions in the Gulf make the case for strengthening the Royal Navy, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said.

The Tory leadership hopeful said “we have run down the navy too much” in recent decades.

Mr Hunt, the son of an admiral, promised to add more warships to the fleet if he entered Number 10.

His comments came after it emerged a Royal Navy warship drove off Iranian patrol boats as they attempted to impede the progress of a British tanker through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile police in Gibraltar have arrested the captain and chief officer of the Iranian supertanker detained last week in an operation involving British Royal Marines.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Hunt said: “Three vessels from a foreign military power tried to seize a British ship conducting its rightful business.

“The simplicity of these words belies the incredible menace behind Iran’s actions. Not for the first time, Britain’s interests were defended by the Royal Navy.”

Mr Hunt, who has pledged to increase defence spending from 2% of GDP to 2.5%, at a cost of around £12 billion a year extra in 2023, indicated that extra ships and more jets for the Royal Navy’s new aircraft carriers could be part of his plans.

“When you look at this week’s events it shows that in recent decades we have run down the navy too much,” he said.

“Our current commitment is for 19 destroyers and frigates, supported by excellent offshore patrol vessels.

“If I become prime minister, I will review this commitment as part of a wider look at our defence capability.”

Mr Hunt’s rival Boris Johnson said the UK would remain “very, very tough on Iran”.

Asked if he would bolster the naval presence in the region he told PA: “I think it is very important that UK vessels should be able to use international shipping lanes.”