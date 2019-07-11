Man charged with murder after Droitwich pensioner stabbed to death in own home

A 33-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a pensioner who was stabbed in his own home in Droitwich. Adam Leslie Mason, of Plough Lane, Tibberton in the Worcestershire town is due in court charged with the killing of 80-year-old Desmond Wooding. A neighbour raised the alarm after spotting the lights to Mr Wooding’s bungalow had been left on from the previous evening.

Mr Wooding was found dead on June 24. Police said he had been “brutally attacked”. West Mercia Police arrested Mason on Monday. The force added a second man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail.

Police search undergrowth in Droitwich near the home of Desmond Wooding Credit: Richard Vernalls/PA

Mr Wooding, who got about using a red mobility scooter, was described as a “large character” and was well known in the town. Police said the widower was last seen by a neighbour near his bungalow in Vines Lane on the evening of June 23. The force said he had been out in the town, which lies only a short walk away over the River Salwarpe and nearby stretch of the Droitwich Canal earlier in the day.

Desmond Wooding Credit: West Mercia Police/PA