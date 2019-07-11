- ITV Report
Lives of veterans with PTSD are at risk unless more is done to help them, coroner warns
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies
A coroner has warned that the lives of veterans with PTSD are at risk, unless more is done to help care for them.
It came at the inquest into the death of Lance Corporal Dave Jukes.
The coroner ruled the 49-year-old had taken his own life after his calls for help were not acted upon.
His widow is now set to take landmark legal action to highlight failings in his care.
LCpl Jukes served in Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Northern Ireland, but struggled with PTSD after returning back to the UK.
On Thursday, Coroner Emma Brown ruled LCpl Jukes took his own life through PTSD-related suicide, and that "missed opportunities" could have led to it.
Ms Brown also acknowledged that the 49-year-old did not receive the help he needed, following calls for support.
She also warned the lives of veterans, like LCpl Jukes, are at risk if more is not done to help them.
Speaking after the ruling, Jo Jukes, LCpl Jukes' widow said: "To have it clarified that people just didn't care - and some of the attitudes of some of the staff that dealt with him were appalling."
She continued: "Dave's legacy will be that he is recorded as the first military armed forces veteran suicide - and I hope his case stands as an example of what happens when service related mental illnesses are not treated with seriousness they deserve."
She now plans a legal challenge against the NHS, Ministry of Defence (MOD) and police.
The Ministry of Defence did not comment when approached by ITV News.
Lance Corporal Jukes' local NHS trust, Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, did respond to a request for comment.
It said: "We undertook a thorough review, alongside the other organisations involved in Mr Jukes’ care, into the circumstances leading up to his death.
"As a result we have already taken a number of actions, including to address issues around record keeping and communication between agencies and we will in addition respond fully to the further concerns raised by the Coroner at the conclusion of today’s inquest."