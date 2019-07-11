Lives of veterans with PTSD are at risk unless more is done to help them, coroner warns

A coroner has warned that the lives of veterans with PTSD are at risk, unless more is done to help care for them.

It came at the inquest into the death of Lance Corporal Dave Jukes.

The coroner ruled the 49-year-old had taken his own life after his calls for help were not acted upon.

His widow is now set to take landmark legal action to highlight failings in his care.

LCpl Jukes served in Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Northern Ireland, but struggled with PTSD after returning back to the UK.

On Thursday, Coroner Emma Brown ruled LCpl Jukes took his own life through PTSD-related suicide, and that "missed opportunities" could have led to it.

Ms Brown also acknowledged that the 49-year-old did not receive the help he needed, following calls for support.

She also warned the lives of veterans, like LCpl Jukes, are at risk if more is not done to help them.