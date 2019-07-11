Goats blindfolded, sedated and flown back home by helicopter after wandering into wrong part of national park

More than 100 blindfolded, sedated goats have been flown by helicopter to pastures new after they travelled to remote parts of a US national park, raising fears they could endanger hikers.

The sure-footed mountain goats had ended up in the wrong place and so they had to be rounded up and flown dangling from helicopters to their rightful home.

The non-native mammals had been introduced to remote part of the Olympic National Park in Washington by humans back in the 1920s.

But they are being relocated to the Cascade Mountains where they belong.

The Olympics have few natural salt licks, deposits of minerals that animals lick to obtain nutrients.

This means that goats there will be attracted to the sweat, urine and food of hikers, potentially endangering the hikers.

One goat fatally gored a hiker in 2010.

The mountain range stretches from southern British Columbia through Washington and Oregon, to Northern California, where they belong.