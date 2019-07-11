Cancer patients forced to wait 'unacceptably' long time for NHS treatment

Cancer patients in most NHS trusts are being forced to wait an "unacceptably" long time after referral before receiving their first treatment.

A report revealed only 38% of hospitals meet the 62-day standard from referral to treatment for cancer patients.

The waiting list for planned care has grown by one and a half million since March 2013 to 4.2 million in November 2018, the report by the Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) showed.

With demand for treatment growing, some 22.5% of people waited longer than two months between an urgent GP referral and a first treatment for cancer.

One conclusion from the damning report was that the "impact on individuals" of long waiting times are being "ignored".

"It is unacceptable that less than half of NHS trusts and foundation trusts (trusts) meet the 18-week waiting times standard for elective treatment," said PAC chair Meg Hillier MP.

She added: "We were troubled by the Department’s and NHS England’s approach to waiting times which seems to be characterised by gaps in understanding of: patient harm, hospital capacity and what is driving demand."