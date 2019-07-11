Anthony Grainger: Police chiefs accused over unarmed man’s killing by firearms officer

Anthony Grainger was shot dead by a Greater Manchester Police firearms officer through the windscreen of a stolen car. Credit: PA

Unarmed Anthony Grainger may not have been shot dead by a police officer if senior commanders had competently organised a firearms deployment, a public inquiry has found. The 36-year-old father of two, from Bolton, was behind the wheel of a stolen Audi in Culcheth, Cheshire, when a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer, referred to in court as Q9, fired his Heckler & Koch MP5 submachine gun.

Anthony Grainger’s mother Marina speaks to the media outside Liverpool Crown Court Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

During 15 weeks of evidence in 2017, Q9 told Liverpool Crown Court from behind a screen that he believed Mr Grainger had reached down as if to grab a firearm. But the inquiry heard that no firearms were found on Mr Grainger or in the stationary vehicle in n a public car park off Jackson Avenue in the early evening of March 3 2012. Grainger and one of his two passengers, David Totton, had for some weeks been the subject of a GMP operation – Operation Shire – which was investigating their suspected involvement in commercial robberies.

Inquiry chairman Judge Thomas Teague QC Credit: Peter Byrne/PA