Kelly Mary Fauvrelle: Police make third arrest following murder of pregnant woman in Croydon

Credit: Met Police

Detectives investigating the murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby in Croydon, south London have arrested a third person. A 25-year-old man is now being questioned by officers at a central London police station after being detained on suspicion of murder. Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, who was around eight months pregnant, was stabbed to death at a home in Croydon last month.

The 26-year-old's baby, named Riley, was delivered at the scene but later died in hospital. The baby's father was with his newborn son when he died. Two people were earlier arrested. One was released with no further action, the second bailed until next month. Officers previously released CCTV footage of a person they wish to speak to, and are urging members of the public to come forward with information.