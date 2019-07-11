- ITV Report
Brave pet dog chases bird feeder bear out of garden
A very good boy has been promised steak for dinner after chasing off a bear from a back garden in the US.
A security camera from Mark Stinziano's garden in Hewitt, New Jersey, captured the moment a black bear tore down his bird feeder and tucked into the seeds scattered on the ground.
Seemingly without a care in the world, the bear continues eating until noticing a disturbance in the distance – Riley, the neighbour’s dog.
Without a moment’s hesitation, the canine charges towards the stunned bear and forces it to flee from the garden.
Riley then chases the bear out of shot and out of sight.
Mr Stinziano wrote alongside his video on Facebook: “My neighbour's dog is getting a steak dinner next time I see him.
"He is an awesome pup that comes to check on the kids from time to time.
"Now he is keeping them safe!
“This was tonight in my backyard... Riley-1 Bear-0.”
Mr Stinziano told ITV News he is waiting for the rain to clear up so he can fire up the barbecue and prepare Riley his steak dinner.