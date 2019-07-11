Brave pet dog chases bird feeder bear out of garden

A very good boy has been promised steak for dinner after chasing off a bear from a back garden in the US.

A security camera from Mark Stinziano's garden in Hewitt, New Jersey, captured the moment a black bear tore down his bird feeder and tucked into the seeds scattered on the ground.

Seemingly without a care in the world, the bear continues eating until noticing a disturbance in the distance – Riley, the neighbour’s dog.

Without a moment’s hesitation, the canine charges towards the stunned bear and forces it to flee from the garden.