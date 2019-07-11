Serena Williams chasing history as Simona Halep becomes first Romanian to make Wimbledon final

Simona Halep will face Serena Williams after both produced impressive semi-final performances. Credit: PA

Simona Halep has described reaching her first Wimbledon final as one of the best moments of her life – but she will face a seven-time champion determined to make history of her own. The seventh seed will take on Serena Williams - who is one win away from equalling a grand slam record - on Saturday after a fine display to beat Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3 in just an hour and 13 minutes. She is the first Romanian woman to make the singles showpiece at the All England Club. Meanwhile, Williams overpowered unseeded Czech Barbora Strýcová 6-1, 6-2 in 59 punishing minutes on Centre Court and is now close to a 24th grand slam singles title.

Simona Halep is the first Romanian to make it to the final at Wimbledon. Credit: PA

Speaking to the BBC after walking off Centre Court, following her win, Halep said: "It is an amazing feeling. I am very excited and nervous. It was one of the best moments of my life." It will be Halep's fifth grand slam final and comes just over a year after she won her first major title at the fourth attempt at the French Open. It was a particularly proud moment for the 27-year-old's mother Tania, with Halep saying: "I talked to my mum after the match. About 10, 15 years ago she said her dream is (for Halep) to play the final in Wimbledon because everyone is here, the Royal Box. "So today her dream came true. I will play a final. It's very special this moment. To be able to play Wimbledon final, it's pretty amazing. I will enjoy for sure."

Simona Halep believes she can beat Serena Williams despite a poor record against the seven-time champion. Credit: PA

Halep has only won one of her previous 10 matches against Williams, but few have been one-sided and their fourth-round clash at the Australian Open in January was one of the best of the year. "I played many matches against her," she said. "Many of them were very close. Now, if I face her, I will believe that I have my chance to win. "Of course, I respect a lot what she has done and what she's doing. But now I feel stronger mentally facing her. It's just a big challenge for me."

Serena Williams is one win away from making history. Credit: PA