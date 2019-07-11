Showers easing this evening

This Evening and Tonight: Showers will ease through the evening with most places becoming dry with clear periods by morning. However, scattered showers may continue across northern Scotland and East Anglia. A warm, muggy night in the southeast, slightly fresher elsewhere.

Friday: Warm sunny spells for most, but scattered showers developing across eastern and northern areas, possibly heavy and thundery in the afternoon. Cloudier over northern Scotland with some light showery rain.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: