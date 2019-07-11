Leak inquiry into Sir Kim Darroch's memos found no evidence of hacking, says minister

The inquiry into the leak of diplomatic cables criticising Donald Trump’s White House has found no evidence of hacking and is focusing on whether "someone within the system" was responsible, a Foreign Office minister has said.

Sir Alan Duncan said there was no evidence the leaked memos from Sir Kim Darroch – Britain’s ambassador to the US – had been obtained through computer hacking.

Memos from Sir Kim revealed he had criticised the Donald Trump administration, calling it "inept" and "uniquely dysfunctional", leading to his resignation as he said his position had become “impossible” following a barrage of abuse from President Trump.

It comes as Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has failed to rule out Theresa May appointing a new US ambassador before she leaves office, as he says the timing is up to the prime minister.

However Downing Street has refused to be drawn into the debate whether Mrs May will appoint Sir Kim Darroch's successor.

The prime minister's spokesman said only that a new UK ambassador to the US would be announced "in due course".

"The ambassador is appointed by the Prime Minister on the recommendation of the Foreign Secretary with the approval of the Queen," the spokesman said.