Teenage boy charged with murder in Southwark fatal stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of McCaulay Junior Urugbezi-Edwards in south-east London on May 5.

Mr Urugbezi-Edwards, 18, was attacked in Southwark and died in hospital.

His alleged killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder at Lewisham Police Station on Wednesday.

Mr Urugbezi-Edwards had been chased from Newington Gardens, otherwise known as Gaol Park, into Tiverton Street, police said.