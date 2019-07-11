Teenager charged with attempted murder after stabbing in north-west London

A 16-year-old from Harrow has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in north-west London.

Police were called about 2.45pm on Tuesday over reports of armed males in the park off Carlton Avenue East in Preston Park, Brent.

Emergency services including the London Air Ambulance attended and found a 21-year-old man collapsed in the park with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition.