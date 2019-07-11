The 'predictable perfect storm' leaving the NHS struggling

What is going on in the NHS?

I keep getting asked this question and the answer, according to those in the know, is complex.

The overriding issue that most experts, as well as the Labour Party, point to is years of underfunding.

You don't have to look very far to find a doctor or a nurse to tell you there aren't enough staff to run the service.

The Government has even accepted this and announced a massive recruitment drive for nurses to help fill the 40,000 vacancies.

A lack of staff has obvious consequences - fewer patients are seen, targets are missed and operations postponed - that goes some way to explain why waiting lists for treatments are at their highest in more than ten years (4.3 million) and why A&E is still so stretched, even now during the summer months.