This is a cash windfall: Motorists scrabble for money after armoured truck door bursts open spilling bills on road

People stop to pick up cash on the roadside. Credit: Twitter

It's a dilemma that few drivers ever come across but it's one that's split opinion... Imagine the scene: you're following an armoured truck carrying a large amount of money when one of its doors comes open, spilling cash all across the road. So, do you (like plenty of other motorists) pull over to grab a share? Or do you drive on by? And, later, as guilt begins to nag at you, do you wander in to your local police station and hand over the money you picked up?

That's just the situation dozens of drivers on a major route outside of Atlanta, Georgia found themselves in. And, it seems, plenty of them were more than happy to take the money and run.

One woman is seen walking away apparently holding a wodge of cash. Credit: Twitter

Dozens were filmed scurrying around on the road, scooping up handfuls of bills. Local police in Dunwoody estimate that about £140,000 ($175,000) spilled on to the highway and disappeared - and at last count only about £3,200 ($4,000) had been handed back.

At one point, police issued a statement on Facebook declaring: "We have received reports off and on all day about cars blocking the roadway searching for money on I-285. "THERE IS NO MORE MONEY! Please stop. Many thanks."

People were stopping their cars in the middle of the road to get some cash. Credit: Twitter

The crew of the Garda World Truck pulled over when they realised the side door had come open. But by then, plenty of money had already blow on to the highway. Police warned those who kept the windfall could face charges. A Facebook post spelled out that under Georgia Code Section: 16-8-6. Theft of lost or mislaid property: "A person commits the offense of theft of lost or mislaid property when he comes into control of property that he knows or learns to have been lost or mislaid and appropriates the property to his own use without first taking reasonable measures to restore the property to the owner."

Police got to the scene to find most of the money - and motorists - gone. Credit: Dunwoody Police/Facebook

And, it seems, some consciences were pricked. They have been coming into the local police station to hand over cash they'd picked up.

Some of the $50 bills returned to Dunwoody Police. Credit: Dunwoody Police/Facebook

Dunwoody Police said on Facebook: "So, believe it or not, some people have been returning the money that fell from the armored car on I-285. "We understand it was a bizarre occurrence, but do the right thing and return the money."

Randrell Lewis, centre, turned in cash to Sgt Robert Parsons, left, and Chief Billy Grogan. Credit: Dunwoody Police/Facebook