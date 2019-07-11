Tommy Robinson handed nine-month jail term for contempt of court

Tommy Robinson has been jailed for contempt of court over a video he broadcast on social media which featured defendants in a criminal trial.

The English Defence League (EDL) founder, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was handed a nine-month sentence at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Dame Victoria Sharp told Robinson that the time he previously spent behind bars for the contempt will be taken into account, reducing his sentence to 19 weeks – of which he will serve half before being released.

Robinson, 36, of Luton, Bedfordshire, was found to have committed contempt of court on Friday, following a two-day High Court hearing held at the Old Bailey.

Dame Victoria and Mr Justice Warby found Robinson was in contempt in three respects when he filmed men accused of the sexual exploitation of young girls and live-streamed the footage on Facebook, in breach of a reporting ban, outside Leeds Crown Court in May 2018.

A noisy and boisterous crowd outside the court chanted "Shame on you, shame on you" and "Oh, Tommy, Tommy".