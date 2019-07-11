Tommy Robinson to be sentenced for contempt of court

Tommy Robinson will be sentenced for contempt of court over a video he broadcast on social media which featured defendants in a criminal trial. The former English Defence League (EDL) founder, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was found to have committed contempt of court following a two-day hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday. Dame Victoria Sharp and Mr Justice Warby found Robinson was in contempt in three respects when he filmed men accused of the sexual exploitation of young girls and live-streamed the footage on Facebook, in breach of a reporting ban, outside Leeds Crown Court in May 2018.

Tommy Robinson greets supporters as he arrives at the Old Bailey Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Giving reasons for the decision on Tuesday, Dame Victoria said Robinson encouraged “vigilante action” in the video, which lasted an hour-and-a-half and was viewed online 250,000 times on the morning of the broadcast. The judge said the words he used in the video would have been understood by viewers as “an incitement” to harass the defendants and “gave rise to a real risk the course of justice would be seriously impeded”. Throughout the Old Bailey hearing, Robinson denied any wrongdoing, saying he did not believe he was breaching reporting restrictions and only referred to information that was already in the public domain. But Dame Victoria and Mr Justice Warby found he was in contempt by breaching the reporting restriction imposed on the trial, by live-streaming the video from outside the public entrance to the court and by “aggressively confronting and filming” some of the defendants. A number of Robinson’s supporters who gathered outside the court on Thursday and Friday reacted angrily after the result was announced.

Supporters of Tommy Robinson clash with police outside the Old Bailey Credit: Aaron Chown/PA