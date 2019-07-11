Trouble in the Gulf: Everything you need to know

HMS Montrose was involved in the latest incident. Credit: PA

The latest incident in the Strait of Hormuz involving a British oil tanker and Royal Navy frigate comes at a particularly sensitive time as tensions continue to bubble between the US and Iran. HMS Montrose had to intervene when three Iranian vessels impeded the route of the British Heritage tanker through the Strait.

What has happened so far?

June 13

Two US oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz were attacked in an assault that left one ablaze and adrift, with 44 sailors evacuated from both vessels. The US Navy rushed to assist, with American President Donald Trump blaming Iran for the incidents. Iran denied involvement in the tanker attacks and accused America of promoting an "Iranophobic" campaign.

The vessel was described as being 'on fire and adrift' in the Gulf of Oman. Credit: AP

June 20

An American military drone worth 100 million US dollars (£78 million) was downed by Tehran, with Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani claiming it had violated their airspace. The move marked a new high in the rising tensions between the two countries, as Iran’s naval commander warned his forces would not hesitate to down more US drones if they entered its airspace.

Mr Trump then pulled back from the brink of retaliatory military strikes on Iran after he was told 150 people could die. He has since signed an executive order targeting Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and his associates with financial sanctions.

President Donald Trump pulled back from taking military action against Iran at the last minute Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

July 4

Royal Marines from 42 Commando were involved in an operation to seize a supertanker off Gibraltar suspected of carrying oil destined for Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian regime. They boarded the ship by descending on ropes from a Wildcat helicopter and by using rigid inflatable boats. They worked alongside authorities in Gibraltar to detain the Iranian tanker Grace 1, which was believed to be heading to the Banyas refinery in breach of European Union sanctions. In response, Iran’s revolutionary guard warned a British oil tanker could be seized in retaliation.

The supertanker Grace 1 was intercepted by Royal Marines off Gibraltar Credit: MoD/PA

July 10

Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose drove off three Iranian vessels which tried to stop the commercial ship British Heritage. It is understood the tanker was making passage out of the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz when the ship was approached by the Iranian vessels. HMS Montrose was nearby and proceeded to come in between. Warnings were given but no shots were fired and then the Iranian vessels turned around and left.

HMS Montrose was sent to the area. Credit: AP

What is the situation as it stands?

Tensions between the United States and Iran have ratcheted up several notches in recent weeks, with Washington dispatching warships and bombers around the Persian Gulf, and Tehran announcing it would break uranium stockpile and enrichment limits set by its nuclear deal with world powers.

Jeremy Hunt says the UK could support the US in action against Iran. Credit: PA

These increased strains come a year after Mr Trump withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord with world powers and restored crippling sanctions. In turn, this prompted Iran to say it would not negotiate another deal with Washington. Foreign Secretary and Tory leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt has previously said Britain is urging all sides in the dispute to "de-escalate" in order to avoid a slide into armed conflict, but he said the UK would consider joining the US in military action.

Why is the Strait so important?

Its size belies its importance as one of the most strategic waterways in the world, linking the Middle East’s crude oil producers with key markets around the globe. The Strait falls between the southern coast of Iran and the most northerly tip of Oman, a distance of around 20 miles at these pinch-points. It has two shipping lanes, each around two miles wide. Between one-fifth and one-sixth of the world’s oil moves through the strait – around 17 million barrels per day – a significant quantity of the valuable commodity. Any impasse on oil leaving the Strait could have wide-ranging consequences – including soaring prices and disruption to world supplies.

Credit: PA Graphics

Will British troops be sent to the region?