- ITV Report
-
UK FORECAST: Some heavy, thundery downpours
Brighter skies away from northern and western coasts with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, these most frequent in the east. Thundery downpours over eastern Scotland and northeast England.
Showers easing through the evening with most places becoming dry with clear periods by morning, although scattered showers may continue across northern Scotland. A warm, muggy night in the southeast.
ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: