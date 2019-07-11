Yellow weather warnings amid fears thunderstorms could bring up to 50mm of rain in just a few hours

The warm, humid air across the UK sparked off some heavy, thundery downpours in places on Thursday and there are more to come through this evening.

A yellow weather warning has been issued across Scotland and the North East of England.

The thunderstorms will be hit and miss but if you do catch one they could give 20mm-30mm of rainfall in the space of an hour - and up to 50mm in just a few hours.

The average rainfall total across the UK in July is around 80mm.

The UK tends to see more dramatic thunderstorms in the summer months.

This can often be because warm air can hold more moisture, so when conditions are suitable for showers, they are likely to be heavier and give higher rainfall totals.