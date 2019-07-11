Water firms failing to address household concerns over fair bills – survey

Water companies are failing to convince enough households that their bills are fair and they provide value for money, according to a consumer group. There remains a gulf between high customer satisfaction with water and sewerage services and far lower satisfaction with the fairness of charges, an annual survey by the Consumer Council for Water (CCWater) suggests. Around six in 10 households across England and Wales think their water bills are fair despite 90% reporting overall satisfaction with their service, a drop from 92% last year.

Bills have remained roughly in line with inflation for the past eight years but satisfaction with value for money has also flatlined during this period at around 72% for water services. Some one in eight households worry about being able to afford their water bill, while the proportion who are confident they will not face water restrictions in the future has dropped from 77% last year to 73%. CCWater warned that prolonged heatwaves, like the one experienced in the UK last summer, and growing awareness of climate change could erode confidence further unless companies provided assurances they were taking the right action.

